Mother and 2 children killed, father injured in Huffman house fire

HUFFMAN, Texas - A mother and two of her children were killed and their father was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Huffman.

Firefighters were called just before 5:30 a.m. to the home in the 100 block of Cherry Laurel Street for reports of the fire.

Investigators said a mother, who a neighbor identified as Natalie Tienda, and two of her children were found dead. The children's father, who the neighbor said is David Tienda, was taken to a hospital after suffering scratches and burns. He is expected to survive.

Confirmed fatalities: one adult female, two children. 1 adult male is in the hospital. Investigators are on scene. Information regarding the origin and cause of the fire will be made available as soon as possible. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) January 17, 2018

Fire officials said the father woke up to screaming and heard his children yelling. "Fire!"

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unclear if the home had smoke detectors.

Editors note: The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office originally reported that 3 children were killed, but later corrected the number to reflect that an adult woman and two children were killed and an adult had been hospitalized.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.