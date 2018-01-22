More 'mini murals' to go up around Houston

HOUSTON - Houston residents are about to see more colorful "mini-murals" on street-side traffic signal control cabinets across town.
City officials said it selected 45 new artists to expand the number of murals across the Complete Communities pilot neighborhoods of Acres Home, Gulfton, Near Northside, East End, Central Southwest, Heights, Montrose, Second Ward and Third Ward.
“Mini-murals are a fun and creative method the city is using to add more art to Houston’s many thriving communities,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This program showcases our artists, reflects our history and creates opportunities to enjoy creative expression in places people pass by every day.”
Artists submitted work in June. A panel of art experts that included community stakeholders, artists and city representatives was selected to review all 551 submissions.
“It was amazing to see the astounding number of artists that applied for the Mini Murals open call,” said Elia Quiles, managing partner of UP Art Studio.
“I was impressed by the creativity of our Houston-area artists,” said Lisa Volpe, curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. “I’ve seen some of the mini murals around town, but being part of this panel has opened my eyes to how vital this neighborhood mural program really is for communities and I’m happy to have been a part of it.”
The 45 new artists:
- Chris Alexander
- Daniela Arce
- Marjon Aucoin & Dandee Warhol
- Ricardo Barreiro
- Charlotte Blanford
- Armando Castelan
- Juliette Cheney
- Pamela Contreras
- Jesse de Leon
- Mark Deleon
- Brian Dibala
- Vincent Fink
- Flix Flix
- Jeromy Flores
- Jon Garner
- James Glassman
- Carlos Hambre
- Christina Higgins
- Doug Hiser
- Michelle Huang
- Mathieu JN Baptiste
- Jack Karonika
- Reuben Levi
- Austin Linkinhoker
- Renata Lucia
- Pasha Luminus
- Katherine Mason
- Joy Matheson
- Jonathan Muzacz
- Jessica Padilla
- Phillip Pyle II
- Kealy Racca
- Patti Richardson
- Pedro Rodarte
- Israel Rodriguez
- Alexander Rosero
- Aimee Sanchez
- Ignacio Sanchez
- Andrew
- Scott Tarbox
- Matt Tumlinson
- Jason Williams
- Temptest Williams
- Cory Willingham
- Bree Wristers
Current Mini Murals Artists
- Adam Socie "Pilot FX"
- Alex Arzu
- Anat Ronen
- Bret Nix
- Denial (Canada)
- El Pez (Colombia)
- Gabriel Prusmack
- Gelson Lemus "w3r3on3"
- Janavi Folmsbee
- Jay Mack “Muzik” (NJ)
- Jessica Guerra
- Jessica Rice
- Jose Arredondo "Meenr"
- Mez Data
- Renee Viktor
- Roger Seward
- Shelbi Nicole
