Missing man's vehicle pulled from Trinity River, officials say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said a car pulled from the Trinity River belongs to a man who has been missing since last month.

Investigators said the Ford Focus they recovered Sunday night belongs to 55-year-old Johnny Lowe, who went on a fishing trip along the Trinity River on June 27 and never returned.

Texas EquuSearch found the car July 4, but because of the river's water level and fast current, they had to wait to pull it out.

"He was last seen fishing not very far from here and so we just felt as though it's a process of elimination, said Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch. "Let's eliminate the water."

Miller has never met Lowe but said he worries about the details of his disappearance.

"He's pretty active," Miller said. "He knew everybody and nobody has seen him. His phone goes straight to voicemail ... that doesn't happen with him."

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 936-335-4500.

