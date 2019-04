HOUSTON - The city of Houston is known for its melting pot of cultures, races, religions and ethnicities. Now, a new report says it is the most diverse city in the country.

According to WalletHUB.com, Houston is No. 1 when it comes to diversity. The rating is based on race, income, education and other categories.

Jersey City came in second place, followed by New York City. Dallas came in at No. 5.

Check out the listings here

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.