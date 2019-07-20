Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo announce plans for 2020 Census

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner are joining forces to make sure every Houstonian is counted in the 2020 Census.

Among the steps, city and county leaders are creating a "complete count committee," which will focus on reaching populations that are hard to count and will provide outreach and messaging tailored to fit diverse communities.

The region could potentially lose congressional representation and billions in federal dollars for health, education, public safety and other areas if residents do not participate.

Following the announcement, the complete count committee held its first meeting at the United Way.

