Man wanted for torturing, killing bearded dragon, authorities say

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for Deyonta Dwayne Dennis after they said he killed his ex-girlfriend's pet lizard last month.

Harris County authorities said Dennis tortured and killed the bearded dragon on April 1.

Authorities said Dennis, 29, locked his then-girlfriend out of her apartment in the 12700 block of Stafford Road and killed her pet lizard.

Dennis' ex told investigators that he had threatened to harm the lizard on multiple occasions, officials said.

The lizard's body was found the following day. It had a broken leg, broken jaw and broken spine, authorities said.

Dennis is facing felony animal cruelty charges.

Anyone who knows where Dennis is located is asked to contact Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666 or let them know through its online crime tips webpage.

