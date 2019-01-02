Man shot multiple times, killed at SE Houston apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a southeast Houston apartment complex, Jan. 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

According to police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cabo San Lucas Apartments near Nathaniel Street and Ledge Street.

Officers said they found a man believed to be in his 20s laying on the ground near a fence almost behind a nearby convenience store with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was still alive when they arrived, so he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to authorities, officers and the Crime Scene Unit found multiple shell casings on both sides of the fence, inside the apartment complex’s parking lot and behind the convenience store, making it difficult to determine where the shooting started.

There is no known motive, and no witnesses have come forward, police said.

Officers are still investigating to try and find possible surveillance footage or any other clues that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

