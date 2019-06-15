Man shot, killed after reported hostage situation at Pearland Dairy Queen, police say

PEARLAND, Texas - A deadly officer-involving shooting was reported at a fast food restaurant in Pearland.

Police said they responded to a call about a robbery in progress just after midnight Saturday at a Dairy Queen in the 11300 block of Broadway Street. The caller told investigators that the man inside had a gun and was holding another employee hostage.

Police said when they arrived, the man was still inside. An officer went in and engaged with the suspect -- shooting and killing him.

Nobody else was hurt. The man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.