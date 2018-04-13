Man seen shooting gun out of vehicle in Snapchat video facing charges, deputies say

HOUSTON - The man seen in a Snapchat video firing a gun out of a vehicle has been identified and charged in the case, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Hicks, 21, is charged with deadly conduct.

KPRC2 first reported last Friday that a viewer sent in a Snapchat video of a man seen shooting a loaded gun outside the window from the backseat of the vehicle somewhere in Houston.

Nine rounds can be heard in the video. It is unclear from the video if anyone was injured.

Police believe the shooting took place in the last week of March or first week of April.

Houston police said Tuesday the shots were fired near 20700 Hempstead Highway and Huffmeister Road in northwest Harris County.

KPRC2 brought the video to the attention of Houston police last Friday.

Court records show Hicks has been arrested each year for the last three years. Hicks, 21, was convicted of unlawful carrying of a weapon in Harris County in January 2017.

In 2016, Hicks was convicted of disorderly conduct out of Jersey Village.

Hicks was convicted on a delivery of marijuana charge in Austin County in 2015.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation since the shooting is believed to be in the jurisdiction of the county.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

