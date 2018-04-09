Police investigating Snapchat video of man shooting gun after KPRC2 report

HOUSTON - A KPRC2 report about a Snapchat video of a man firing a gun out of a vehicle has led to a police investigation.

KPRC2 first reported Friday that a viewer sent in a Snapchat video of a man seen shooting a loaded gun outside the window from the backseat of the vehicle somewhere in Houston.

Nine rounds can be heard in the video. It is unclear from the video if anyone was injured.

KPRC2 brought the video to the attention of Houston police on Friday.

HPD said Monday they are asking for the public's help to identify the man.

Police believe the shooting took place in the last week of March or first week of April.

The shooting might have taken place in northwest Houston, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

WATCH: Snapchat video of man shooting gun out of window

