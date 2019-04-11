Man shot in chest while showering identifies boss as shooter before dying, police say

HOUSTON - A man who was shot in the chest while showering has died, but before he succumbed to his injury, he identified the shooter as his boss, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on South Drive near the West Sam Houston Tollway in southwest Houston, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was showering when someone broke into his apartment and shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim managed to crawl out to the parking lot for help, and when police arrived he told them he had been shot by his boss, authorities said.

According to police, the man was transported to a hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

Investigators are working to locate the boss and determine what led up to the shooting.

