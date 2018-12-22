Man impaled during a car crash in Pasadena, police said

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police said a man fell asleep at the wheel, crashed into a retaining wall and ended up being impaled by a pole.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 225 and Scarborough Lane.

Pasadena Police Department Spokesman Vance Mitchell said the man lost control of the car after falling asleep and when he hit the wall a piece of piping came off and went underneath the car.

Firefighters had to cut the car open to rescue the man, who was airlifted to a hospital.

