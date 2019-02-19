Man found dead outside car in southeast Houston

The glass of a car window appears shattered at the scene of a deadly shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex Feb. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death Monday outside a car parked at a southeast Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 8:15 p.m. at 1300 Redford St.

Houston police said witnesses reported seeing the victim and another man exchange gunfire before the other man ran from the scene while carrying a gun. Police said a car with as many as three men inside was also seen fleeing the area.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

