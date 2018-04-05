Man finds fiancee's body outside southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they are investigating the death of a woman Thursday after her fiance found her body outside a southwest Houston home.

Police said they got a call from a resident in the 5900 block of Langdon Lane, who said he was leaving for work when he found the woman's body lying on the driveway near the front entrance of his home.

Police said the woman had a gunshot wound, and the man told investigators that she was alive Wednesday night.

"It was not unusual for her to stay with him," said J.T. Roscoe, with the Houston Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Investigators said the couple's relationship was inconsistent, but the two were engaged, and had recently started living together.

"They're still in flux in their relationship," Roscoe said.

Police said it is very early in the investigation, and they do not have a clear motive.

Rosie Contreras, a neighbor, said the woman who died would always bring her children food and clothing.

"She comes and gives snacks to the baby, and we would do it, too," Contreras said. "She would give me clothes for what I would give to them. She was a very nice person."

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

