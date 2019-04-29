Man charged with murder after shooting Uber passenger to death, officials say

The mug shot of Neilo Jhaman Johnson, who is charged with murder in connection with a shooting on April 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A 25-year-old man is charged with murder after authorities said he shot an Uber passenger last week.

An Uber driver stopped to pick James Grant Booker up Friday at about 1:40 p.m. at a residence in the 12500 block Laurel Haven Way.

According to investigators, Neilo Jhaman Johnson approached the passenger side window of the Uber vehicle and opened fire.

Harris County authorities said Booker was shot several times while he was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Uber driver drove from the shooting location to a nearby shopping center to call for help.

The Uber driver was not injured, Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.