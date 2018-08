HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting outside a southwest Houston restaurant, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. at La Union in the 9000 block of South Wilcrest and Bissonnet.

Houston police said the man was walking into the restaurant as he was shot.

No arrest has been made. Investigators are at the scene.

