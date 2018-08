HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man died Tuesday after he was shot and crashed his vehicle in north Harris County, according to authorities.

The man crashed his car on the North Freeway feeder road near The Woodlands after he was shot, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital with major head trauma and was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

It is not clear where the man was shot or what led to the shooting.

