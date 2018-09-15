Houston man charged with capital murder in death of missing wife

HOUSTON - A Houston man is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 39-year-old Jennifer Sanchez.

According to court documents 44-year-old Joey Leos Sanchez killed Sanchez, his wife, while in the course of trying to retaliate against her. The reason is not stated.

The document also states it was done in an unknown manner with an unknown object.

Jennifer Sanchez disappeared from her Houston home on Sept. 7.

A missing persons flier was issued in a search for the woman. Texas EquuSearch said Sanchez' body has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, Houston police arrested Joey Leos Sanchez on Sept. 12. His bail has been denied.

