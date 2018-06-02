Man arrested after 6-hour SWAT standoff in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A SWAT team responded to a home Friday night after an armed man barricaded himself and his children inside a mobile home near Euclid and Second Streets in Channelview.

Investigators said they were called around 9:30 p.m. because the man yelled at his wife and kicked her out of the house. The man told his wife that if she came back, he would shoot her and/or the kids, according to investigators.

After roughly six hours of negotiations, officers finally got the man to surrender. He is now facing multiple charges.

Officials said the children were not hurt.



