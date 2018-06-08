Man accused of taking photos of teen in restaurant bathroom stall

HOUSTON - A Southeast Houston man is charged with felony voyeurism after Houston police said he entered the women's restroom at the McDonald's at 8920 Clearwood Drive and took photos of a 13-year-old girl while she was inside a stall.

The incident happened on March 27, but the charges were just filed late this week.

Aris Vallejo, 24, is also a person of interest in similar crimes in Pasadena, at a Walmart and a discount clothing store.

Here are more details from the charging document:

"She heard someone enter the restroom and stand in front of her stall. She was aware there was another stall open so she was unsure why the person would be standing in front of her stall. She observed the feet of the person underneath the stall. She began to feel uncomfortable and then looked up and observed that an iPhone appeared over the stall and started taking pictures ... she advised that she was terrified."

Vallejo has not been arrested but is wanted in connection with the incident.

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating two similar cases that happened at a Walmart at 1107 Shaver Street, March 13. Another incident is being investigated at Dirt Cheap Discount Store at 4802 Fairmont Parkway, April 28.

A police source said Friday that Vallejo may be tied to more than a half-dozen similar cases.

If you have information about Aris Vallejo, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $5,000.

