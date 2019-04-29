Man accused of robbing, shooting man to death before he crashed into apartment

The mug shot of Davonte Garrison.

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fatal shooting earlier this month, according to Harris County investigators.

Davonte Garrison is charged with capital murder.

According to investigators, Garrison robbed and shot 30-year-old Adrienne Ward about 2:25 a.m. on April 19 at an apartment complex in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.

Authorities said residents heard several gunshots before a vehicle crashed into a downstairs unit.

The driver, Ward, was unresponsive in the vehicle.

Ward was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Garrison is being held in the Harris County Jail.

