Man, 80, charged with murder after wife found shot to death outside west Houston home

HOUSTON - Residents of a west Houston neighborhood are stunned that one of their neighbors is dead and the other is charged with murder.

The deadly shooting was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Faust Lane.

Richard Englenbrink, 80, was charged with murder after his wife, Alice Englebrink, was found shot to death.

Neighbors told Houston police they saw Richard Englebrink doing something behind the hedges Thursday morning in front of his house, according to police records. They also said they heard a woman's scream, officials said.

“Terrible. I feel terrible. Like, my wife came back here last night like about 7 o’clock. When she heard about it, her stomach hurt,” said neighbor Linus Li.

Prosecutors said Richard Englenbrink rang the doorbells of several neighbors. They said one resident let him in and he started washing his hands. Officials said that neighbor called the police.

Prosecutors said Richard Englebrink walked a half mile away to a bank on Memorial Drive before he was arrested.

"The defendant (Richard) was discovered to be in the bathroom washing what appears to be blood off of his hands. The defendant (Richard) was detained and a small black 380 semi-automatic pistol was discovered on his person,” prosecutors said while reading the probable cause document in court Friday.

Alice Englebrink was found in a pool of blood with trauma to her head, according to prosecutors. Even more blood trailed outside the home, prosecutors said.

Neighbors said the couple kept to themselves, but they'd always see Alice out riding her bike.

Police have not revealed a motive.

