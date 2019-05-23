LIVE STREAM: Maleah Davis case: HPD chief expected to discuss latest details

HOUSTON - It's been nearly three weeks since Maleah Davis went missing and she still hasn't been found.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday in which he is expected to answer questions about the case.

Here's what we know:

Derion Vence, the man police describe as her stepfather, is charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse, in connection with the case.

Maleah was reported missing May 5 by Vence, who initially told officers the little girl was kidnapped.

Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, said she ended her relationship with Vence, but still left her child in his care when she took an out-of-town trip.

Despite multiple searches, Maleah remains missing.

CPS officials told KPRC they can't go into more detail about the case because a gag order was issued.

A timeline of Maleah's disappearance is below:

