Magnolia ISD bus driver accused of indecency with child expected to be released from jail

HOUSTON - The mother of the 6-year-old girl who officials say was inappropriately touched by a Magnolia Independent School District bus driver said the bond amount set for him is disappointingly low.

“There is nothing I could do to take back what happened to her. I know him going to jail isn't going to change what happened to her but it could change what happens to other children. He deserves to be in there for awhile at least,” the victim’s mother said on Saturday.

Matthew Curry, 40, was arrested Friday after he confessed to deputies that he inappropriately touched the 6-year-old girl while he was at a neighbor’s house feeding the animals, officials said.

Curry’s bond was set at $30,000 but he has yet to be released.

If he is freed, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor and to stay five miles away from where the victim lives.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.