Longtime family friend opens up about Joseph Pappas II

HOUSTON - A longtime friend of the Pappas family opened up about Joseph Pappas II, the man police said is accused of killing Houston Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Houston police continue their search for Pappas.

The family friend said Pappas, 62, came from a law-abiding and well-respected family.

"I have been in their home many times," John Overton said.

Overton, 92, is a longtime family friend, and said while Joseph Pappas Sr. was alive, the family was close, cohesive and loving. However, after Joseph Pappas Sr. died in 2010, Overton said he noticed a shift between Joseph Pappas II and his sister.

"He had indicated he was kind of hacked off at her because the way she (treated?) his father," Overton said.

Overton didn't know the nature of the dispute, but said Joseph Pappas II, even in childhood, was a devoted champion of his parents.

"He was very protective of his father. I think he idolized his father," Overton said.

The fierce loyalty could explain something Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said when he hinted that Pappas II could have held a grudge against Hausknecht.

Overton said he doesn't know if Pappas is dead or alive, but he has message for him.

"I would tell him No. 1 to apologize to the family for what he did. No. 2, turn himself in. No. 3, ask the Lord for forgiveness and accept the Lord Jesus Christ," Overton said.

