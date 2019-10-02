Traffic to be affected Wednesday morning for Dep. Dhaliwal's funeral procession

HOUSTON - Wednesday morning rush hour traffic will be affected for at least an hour in northwest Harris County as the funeral procession for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal escorts his body to the Berry Center of northwest Houston for a mid-morning service.

Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was killed last week during a traffic stop.

The funeral procession will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the route will be about 18 miles, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The escort will leave the 8500 block of Breen Road at Fairbanks North Houston Road at 7:30 a.m.

It will travel north on Faribanks North Houston Road to westbound North Sam Houston Parkway West.

They will drive along the parkway till they reach U.S. Highway 290, where the procession will occupy the right two lanes of U.S. 290.

The procession will then move off the highway at the exit to Barker-Cypress Road and then turn left and travel southbound on Barker-Cypress Road for about 3.5 miles to the Berry Center of Northwest Houston.

The whole procession is expected to take about an hour. Drivers should plan their commutes accordingly.

At about 12:30 p.m., a smaller, private escort comprising only of the Dhaliwal family and members of HCSO will head to the Winford Funeral Home for cremation.

KPRC 2 will bring you a livestream of the early morning escort and the mid-morning funeral service.

