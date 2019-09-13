These are the Greenpeace activists who were charged in Fred Hartman Bridge protest

HOUSTON - The identities and mug shot photos of those who were arrested in Thursday's Greenpeace protest have been released.

The 25 people who were arrested after they closed the Fred Hartman Bridge and Houston Ship Channel down for several hours are charged with criminal trespass, obstructing a highway and obstructing critical infrastructure. Officials have issued an arrest warrant for six other protestors involved.

The environmental activists used colorful banners as 11 protesters hung suspended over the Houston Ship Channel. Twelve more protesters acted as spotters on top of the bridge. None were from the Houston area, according to authorities.

According to the group, the activists were protesting fossil fuels and initially planned to stay on the bridge for 24 hours.

These are the people who were arrested:

An arrest warrant has been issued for the following protesters:

Sydney Lae Cliffard not in custody to-be-warrant

Graham Evan Clumpner not in custody to-be-warrant

Daniel James Rudie not in custody to-be-warrant

Mitchell Wenkus not in custody to-be-warrant

David Lynn Mcnew not in custody to-be-warrant

David A Rappelet not in custody to-be-warrant

