Teen girl escapes after being kidnapped for months by 20-year-old ex-boyfriend, officials say

HOUSTON - A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after a 15-year-old girl says he kidnapped her for several months before she escaped, according to Harris County Constable Precinct.

Investigators said the teen was held against her will for more than 11 weeks by her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Trevion Shields.

Shields was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with aggravated kidnapping. Investigators said the teen was lured by Shields through social media.

Investigators said the teen was taken on Jan. 28 while outside a business in the 8300 block of Westheimer Road. Investigators said a witness saw Shields grab the teen by the arm and force her to leave with him. The girl later told authorities that Shields threatened to kill her and attack or harm her family if she left him.

During the time of her kidnapping, the teen said she attempted to leave several times but each time, Shields physically blocked her from leaving his home, located in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road, investigators said. The teen said Shields had sex with her repeatedly and would give her drugs and alcohol to "numb her," according to investigators.

The teen was eventually able to use Shields' cellphone to call authorities for help, investigators said.

Authorities said the girl is recovering and has been provided counseling and support services.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Tipline at 832-927-1650 or report anonymous tips by clicking link here.

