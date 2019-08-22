Teen flown to hospital after being shot in Fort Bend County

Emergency vehicles are parked along a street near the Tara neighborhood near Richmond, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2019.

RICHMOND, Texas - A teenager was flown to a hospital Thursday after being shot in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported about 2 p.m. on Macek Road near Tara Drive.

According to a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old victim was alive when he was flown to the hospital.

Authorities said the gunman is being sought.

The shooting happened near William Velasquez Elementary School, but students have not yet returned to class.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.