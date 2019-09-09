Silent disco to take over this Downtown Houston rooftop

Downtown District

HOUSTON - The area's largest – and quietest – dancing experience is coming to Downtown Houston this month.

The Houston Downtown Management District and The Department of Dance are holding a silent disco on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event is open to ages 21 and older on the rooftop of the GreenStreet Garage at 1320 Fannin Street.

People will be given special headphones, which they can use to tune into one of three channels broadcasting music spun live. The evening will also feature immersive art installations from Fifth World Collective, light bites from Umbrella Fellas and an illuminated lounge for partiers to rest with a view of the Downtown skyline.



The event is free to attend with registration. Outside food and drinks are not allowed; beer, wine, spirits, soda, juice and water are available for purchase.



Parking in the GreenStreet Garage will be available for a special rate of $5. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m. Visit www.downtownhoustonparking.org for an interactive map with garages, surface lots and other parking options in the area. Event-goers taking the METRO LightRail Red Line should exit at the Bell Street stop.



