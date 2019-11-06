Remembering Officer Abigail: Young boy plans tribute run to honor 7-year-old who died of cancer

Running 4 Heroes/Abigail Arias Family

HOUSTON - A little boy moved to tears by the story of little "Officer" Abigail Arias, who died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, will run in her honor Wednesday.

Zechariah Cartledge, 11, of Orlando, Florida, runs a mile for every first responder who loses their life in the line of service.

Zechariah's family says he felt honoring Abigail, who died at the age 7, is the right thing to do.

Zechariah will run at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday CT. The run will be fed on a livestream on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page.

Run Announcement Reminder: Tonight at 7:30PM ET, Zechariah will run a special run tonight honoring fallen 7-year old... Posted by Running 4 Heroes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Zechariah's Run Tracker as well the Donation Link for the Running 4 Heroes 501(c)(3), Page Moderator List and Sticker... Posted by Running 4 Heroes on Monday, November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.