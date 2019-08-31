Puppy dies after being left in hot van at Pasadena Animal Shelter, man claims

KPRC2

PASADENA, Texas - A man wants justice after he said his dog died while under the care of the Pasadena Animal Shelter.

The city of Pasadena said it is investigating the incident.

Eduardo Vasquez said his 5-month-old puppy, Buddy, died Friday morning while under the care of the Pasadena Animal Shelter.

What happened?

Vasquez said he dropped Buddy off at the Pasadena Animal Shelter on Thursday morning.

He said the shelter was going to transfer Buddy to their vet to get neutered.

Vasquez claims that one of the workers at the shelter left Buddy in a hot van for a long period of time.

He said Buddy died of heatstroke around 2 a.m. Friday.

What happened to the worker?

Vasquez said the worker was not punished at the shelter.

He said he thinks the shelter is treating the incident as a mistake, whereas he believes it was negligence.

What the city is saying

Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said Vasquez was Buddy's foster parent.

Wagner said the shelter staff is devastated about what happened.

He said an investigation is taking place and that "potential disciplinary actions will be rendered" after the investigation.

Pasadena Animal Shelter response

Ken Donnell, the director of the Pasadena Animal Shelter, said they are currently investigating what happened.

"We're devastated. We work hard every day to save lives and when we lose one, it's not easy," Donnell said.

He said the usual employee who drives the animals to get spayed or neutered was out sick. Donnell said someone else filled in on Thursday.

"It was an unusual circumstance, it was not the usual process that morning, which created some complications for us. No excuses, but let's let the investigation run its course," Donnell said.

The shelter said part of the investigation includes figuring out why Buddy was left on the van and for how long.

