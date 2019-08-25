Priest withdraws from Prince of Peace Church following allegations of inappropriate behavior

HOUSTON - A Houston priest stepped down from his position following allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult, the church confirmed.

The Priest, Alfonso Delgado, has agreed to withdraw from all ministry at the Prince of Peace Church until the investigation is complete.

The details of the allegations have not been released.

The church released the following statement to its members:

"We regret to inform you that an allegation has been received that Fr. Alfonso Delgado engaged in inappropriate behavior with an adult.

"This allegation will need to be investigated, and Fr. Alfonso has agreed to withdraw from all ministry until this investigation is complete. We would ask for your continued prayers for everyone affected by this situation."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.