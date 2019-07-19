Plan your National Ice Cream Day around one of Houston's top frozen dairy destinations

Frozen treats are always in season, but if you're looking for an excuse to indulge, National Ice Cream Day is July 21.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Houston's ice cream enthusiasts. Here are the best places to spend a refreshing and delicious Sunday, possibly even with a sundae.

1. Hank's Ice Cream Parlor

Photo: Batool H./Yelp

Topping the list is Hank's Ice Cream Parlor. Located at 9291 S. Main St., it's the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 355 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aqua S

Photo: Kevin S./Yelp

Next up is Sharpstown's Aqua S, situated at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D232. With four stars out of 480 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ben & Jerry's

Photo: alynn l./Yelp

University Place's Ben & Jerry's, located at 5515 Kirby Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot four stars out of 96 reviews.

4. Tarascos Ice Cream

Photo: Linda E./Yelp

Tarascos Ice Cream, an ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in West Oaks, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13930 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

5. Twisted Love

Photo: Jessica H./yelp

Over in Sharpstown, check out Twisted Love, which has earned four stars out of 183 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E 205.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.