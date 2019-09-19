Pets, wildlife care in Houston-area severe weather: This is what you need to know

HOUSTON - Pets and other wildlife are at risk in severe weather, just like people.
There are ways to keep your pets safe throughout storms and their aftermath, as well as keep a lookout for other animals that may need assistance following a storm.
Here are some tips from the Harris County Animal Shelter to keep in mind about your pets:
- Bring outdoor pets inside immediately.
- Never leave a pet outside or tied up during a storm.
- Keep collar and identification tags on your pets in the event they become lost. Animals have instincts about severe weather changes and may isolate themselves or try to escape, especially if they are afraid.
- If you decide to evacuate, plan to take your pets with you. Leaving a pet at home during a disaster can place your animal in great danger, since in many cases it is difficult to determine when you will be able to return to your home.
If you encounter other wildlife and need assistance caring for these animals following a storm, contact The Wildlife Center of Texas.
The tropical weather predicted for our area this week brings with it wind and rain that may adversely impact Houston’s native wildlife. The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas, while already caring for several hundred baby squirrels, has made room in their hospital for new arrivals impacted by this week’s weather. Remember to check downed limbs and leaf nests for fallen babies, and to keep the babies warm until they can be brought to the center. WCT is open seven days a week from 9am – 4pm and will accept all injured and orphaned wildlife. There is no need to call first or make an appointment. To make a donation to support our efforts, donate online at www.wildlifecenteroftexas.org/donate.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.