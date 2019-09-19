Pets, wildlife care in Houston-area severe weather: This is what you need to know

Tressa Howe

HOUSTON - Pets and other wildlife are at risk in severe weather, just like people.

There are ways to keep your pets safe throughout storms and their aftermath, as well as keep a lookout for other animals that may need assistance following a storm.

Here are some tips from the Harris County Animal Shelter to keep in mind about your pets:

Bring outdoor pets inside immediately.

Never leave a pet outside or tied up during a storm.

Keep collar and identification tags on your pets in the event they become lost. Animals have instincts about severe weather changes and may isolate themselves or try to escape, especially if they are afraid.

If you decide to evacuate, plan to take your pets with you. Leaving a pet at home during a disaster can place your animal in great danger, since in many cases it is difficult to determine when you will be able to return to your home.

If you encounter other wildlife and need assistance caring for these animals following a storm, contact The Wildlife Center of Texas.





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.