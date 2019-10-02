Papa John's extends fundraiser for Deputy Dhaliwal after being slammed with orders

HOUSTON - There are a number of events taking place Tuesday to honor slain Harris County Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday.

All Papa John's locations across Houston, are donating all proceeds to the fallen deputy’s family.

Many of the 77 area locations were so overwhelmed with all the orders being placed people had to wait at least three hours for their orders. The chain has decided to expand its fundraiser through Friday.

Customers will need to mention the deputy and inquire about a promo code.

Community and law enforcement officers come together

In the Copperfield community where Dhaliwal was gunned down, the people he helped serve and fellow law enforcement officers came together Tuesday night to remember his life.

Nonstop prayer

At the Gurdwara Sikh National Center, where Dhaliwal worshipped, a 48-hour nonstop prayer is taking place. Volunteers take turns reading 1,430 pages of religious text until they conclude with a final prayer for Dhaliwal.

“That’s why we believe when we do the final prayers we believe that now he is done with this earthly job from here and now he is with the God,” said Gurmeet Singh Saini with the Sikh National Center.

The reading is expected to end on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The ceremony is performed anytime a member of the Sikh community dies.

“This is a difficult time, especially for the family and the society by reading and listening to the holy scripture,” said Charanjit Singh Sandhu with the Sikh National Center. “It gives peace of mind.”

