Multiple lawsuits filed after workers injured during fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown plant

Alvaro Coronel was injured in the fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown on July 31, 2019.

BAYTOWN, Texas - It's a day Alvaro Coronel won't soon forget.

What happened

Coronel said he was contracted by the ExxonMobil Olefins plant to work as a crane operator and was on-site Wednesday when he said he heard several large explosions.

"We started running from the loft, the rigging loft, and that second explosion was loud," Coronel said.

Coronel suffered second- and third-degree burns to his head, neck, back and arm.

"It's been rough. I'm still hurting. I got burned, and that day keeps playing through my mind. I've been in chemical plants for years, over 10 years, and this was the day I thought for sure I was dead," Coronel said.

Where was he treated?

Coronel claims he was initially going to be taken to a hospital but instead was taken to a clinic.

"Mr. Coronel was actually supposed to be taken to the ER (emergency room), but he was not. He was refused treatment and transferred instead to this clinic, and the only reason I can think of is that they did not want multiple workers admitted to the hospital because that has some OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) implications for Exxon,” Coronel's attorney, Muhammad Aziz, said.

Coronel said he was treated by a burn specialist.

Not the first fire

This is the second fire at ExxonMobil this year.

"Based on our initial investigation, our understanding of the incident, propleyne is a chemical that contains propane that we all know is very flammable material, and there was an emission into the atmosphere, unplanned emission, which found an ignition source," Aziz said.

More lawsuits

Coronel's lawsuit against ExxonMobil is the second lawsuit to be filed by someone working at the plant.

The first victim to come forward was identified as Daniel Serrano.

Serrano's attorney, Kyle Findley, said his client suffered severe injuries to his neck, back, head and other parts of his body but the extent of his injuries has not been fully diagnosed.

Both victims are seeking monetary relief of over $1 million.

Harris County is also suing ExxonMobil. The county says the company violated the Texas Clean Air Act.

KPRC 2 reached out to ExxonMobil for comment, but was told the company is "reviewing."

