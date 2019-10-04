Montgomery HS football players involved in hazing incident that may result in criminal charges

MONTGOMERY, Texas - Several members of the Montgomery High School varsity football team were involved in a hazing incident that may result in several adult and juvenile charges, according to officials close to the situation.

What happened

At least one teammate was hazed at a home off-campus.

The incident was first reported to Montgomery Independent School District officials late last week. The tip was submitted through an anonymous tip line.

What parents are saying

Jarius Arnsworth’s son plays junior varsity football for the Montgomery High School football team.

He said he’s lived in the area his whole life and something like this has never happened.

"No high schoolers talking about some hazing,” said Arnswort. "Or doing a ritual before a game or whatnot.”

What the district is saying

Here's a statement that was sent by the district:

"Montgomery ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they conduct an investigation into the allegation.

"Student safety is our top priority, and we are committed to promptly investigating all allegations of bullying or hazing and taking remedial and/or disciplinary action as needed. We encourage MISD students, parents, and community members to report acts of suspected hazing or bullying using the District’s anonymous reporting hotlines that are campus-specific and can be found on the campus websites. Montgomery ISD has counseling services available at all campuses for students who have been involved in incidents of bullying or hazing of any kind. Students or parents interested in these services can contact a campus administrator to learn more."

What’s next

Late Thursday night, the district said it concluded its investigation and would turn over their findings to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA's Office will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

