Off-duty assistant chief thwarts robbery at Cut And Shoot truck stop

A look at the ATM that thievs attempted to steal from the Flying J truck stop in Cut And Shoot.

CUT AND SHOOT, Texas - “I was dumbfounded at first. I really couldn't believe this was actually happening," said Assistant Police Chief Henry Menz.

Four would-be thieves were caught on camera inside the Flying J Truck Stop in New Caney, using a hammer and crowbar to try to break into an ATM outside a Denny’s restaurant while unware that Cut and Shoot’s assistant police chief, who was off duty, was very close by.

Menz was at the checkout counter with his wife, buying something when he heard loud banging.

“When I first heard it and saw what was going on, I couldn't believe it. I thought it was just people playing around, joking,” Menz said.

When it registered what the thieves were doing, Menz said he drew his off-duty weapon, identified himself as a police officer and told them to freeze.

They took off, and Menz said he followed.

“Basically what kicked in was the adrenaline first. I can't believe this is happening. I need to do something,” Menz said.

He said he caught one of the thieves and secured the scene. Three others ran out a side door and got away in a 2005 Honda four-door car and headed south on U.S. 59., Menz said.

A hammer one of the would-be thieves dropped when he ran away was tagged as evidence. Menz credits his training and instinct.

“If they are doing this in broad daylight, what makes you think they are not going to go after somebody else in there? That's what I reacted the way I did,” Menz said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted felony burglary of a building charges on the suspect in custody. Patton Village police are searching for the other thieves.

