Midtown gets a new sports bar: Electric Feelgood

Looking for a new sports bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2416 Brazos St., Suite A, in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Electric FeelGood.

Electric FeelGood is a two-story bar with an indoor slide, neon signage and large seating area upstairs for sports fans. Menu items range from wedge fries to sandwiches to shareable flatbreads.

The new arrival is still finding its way, with a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Claire L. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 14, wrote, "Perfect for Instagram photos and a night out with group of friends. Guys, please don't wear hightop sneakers. It's considered too casual and you won't be let in. I didn't try the drinks so I cannot comment on the service but the songs were popping and very lively."

And Cindy H. wrote, "This place just opened up across dogwood In midtown. It's two stories and the upper floor is a patio and open concept. At night they have a lot of neon lights and signs for Instagram worthy pics."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Electric FeelGood is open from 3 p.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.

