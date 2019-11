Manhunt underway near Spring for Mississippi homicide suspect

Roderick Bowers is seen in this mug shot provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 14, 2019.

SPRING, Texas - Authorities said Thursday they are searching an area near Spring for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Mississippi.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, deputies, police officers and U.S. Marshals are scouring an area near Harmony Park Crossing and Rayford Road for 52-year-old Roderick Bowers.

Bowers is wanted on homicide, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence charges from Gulfport, Mississippi, officials said.

Investigators said Bowers is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

