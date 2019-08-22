Man mowing field at northeast Houston church finds human skeleton

Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Light House Missionary Baptist Church in northeast Houston on Aug. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man mowing a field Thursday at a northeast Houston church found a human skeleton that had been there for weeks, according to police.

The discovery happened about 11 a.m. in a field behind the Light House Missionary Baptist Church on Wayside Drive, near Tidwell Road.

According to Houston police, the body appears to have been in the field for about five weeks, which was the last time the mower was there.

Investigators said that while the remains have not yet been identified, clothing that was found makes them believe the person was male.

Police said investigators are still trying to determine how the person died.

