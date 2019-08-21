Man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend booked into Harris County Jail

HOUSTON - Justin Herron was booked into the Harris County Jail Tuesday.

He was arrested in New Mexico on Aug. 10.

The 31-year-old was wanted in connection with the murder of his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend last Monday.

Authorities said Herron was arrested in Albuquerque after he turned himself in.

What happened

Herron is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Patra Perkins, who was eight months pregnant with his child, according to family members.

Perkins' body was found around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 in a room at the HomeTowne Studios in northwest Houston on Guhn Road near Fawndale Lane.

According to the autopsy report, the 18-year-old suffered eight gunshot wounds. Police said 16 shell casings were found inside the room, which was rented under Herron’s name.

Herron was out on bond for charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest, according to authorities.

What's next?

Herron is expected to appear in court sometime soon.

