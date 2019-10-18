Man accused of assaulting woman while posing as police officer

HOUSTON - A 48-year-old man is wanted after authorities said he impersonated a police officer earlier this month.

It's not the first time Tony Brooks has been accused of the crime.

On Oct. 5, police said a woman was talking to a wrecker driver about towing her car when Brooks walked up to the woman and slammed her on the hood of her car.

Brooks was wearing a police uniform, according to police. Authorities said he tried to put handcuffs on the woman. The woman called police and when authorities arrived, Brooks was found nearby still wearing the uniform, according to court documents.

In January, Brooks is accused of impersonating a public servant at a Taco Cabana in Southwest Houston.

In this incident, authorities said Brooks approached a man who was with his mother at the restaurant. The man and his mother were in an argument with the manager of the restaurant over their order when Brooks approached and told them to leave the restaurant, according to court documents.

During the argument with Brooks, the man started recording the altercation, according to court documents. Brooks repeatedly threatened to take the man to jail while touching the gun in his holster, according to officials.

When the man got home, he reviewed the video and realized Brooks told him he was "Officer Brooks Fort Bend Sheriff" and didn't appear to be a real police officer. When he took to the video to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office the next day, authorities said Brooks was not associated with the department.

In the video, Brooks is seen wearing "a uniform that resembled a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office uniform," according to court documents. Brooks' uniform also had "a radio/mic, device that appeared to be an after-market body camera, gold Sargent pins on collar, gold badge (circular outer shape with star in the middle), gun belt, gun with holster, two magazine holders, handcuff holder and baton," court records said.

In the video, Brooks aggressively said "What's gonna happen you're going to make me take your *** to jail. Record that," according to court documents.

According to his record, Brooks has multiple felony convictions.

