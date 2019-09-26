Longtime Kashmere Gardens pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl when she was 13

HOUSTON - A longtime Kashmere Gardens pastor is accused of sexually assaulting and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Paul Cain, 65, served nearly two decades as the pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4609 Hirsch Road.

Cain has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Authorities said the victim told of the abuse in June and an investigation was started.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered Cain sent "multiple sexually explicit messages to the victim."

Evidence also showed that Cain sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in 2018 when she was 13, authorities said.

The girl told investigators that she had sex with Cain multiple times, including at his home and in his vehicle.

When interviewed, according to court documents, Cain denied any sexual contact with the teen. When he was confronted with the evidence that he sent sexually explicit messages to her, Cain said, "Well when you're dealing with that person, it's harmless because she initiates most of that kind of stuff."

Anyone with information about this case or any other instance of child abuse is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.

