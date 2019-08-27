Lone survivor of Stay family slayings could take stand Tuesday

HOUSTON - The trial for a man accused of killing six family members and wounding a seventh continues Tuesday.

During Monday’s opening statements, prosecutors argued that vengeance motivated the killings, while the defense said Ronald Haskell, 39, suffers from schizophrenia and the voices in his head told him to kill the family.

Key witness and lone survivor Cassidy Stay, 19, could take the stand as early as Tuesday as prosecutors try to prove the murders of her family were intentional.

During opening statements Monday, the frantic 911 call from Stay played for jurors, naming the killer “Uncle Ron.”

"How many have been shot," the dispatcher asked.

"All seven of us," Cassidy replied, referring to herself, her parents and four younger siblings. "I don't know what's going on or why he did this.”

Now, she could sit before a jury as early as Tuesday to retell the story in her own words.

Prosecutors said Haskell was seeking revenge against his ex-wife when he drove from California to Texas to the Stay family home in Spring, where he opened fire on his sister-in-law and her family.

Haskell's defense team told jurors their client had been hospitalized six times before the killings.

"This was not a rational plan," said Doug Durham, Ronald Haskell's attorney. "On July 9, 2014, Ronald Lee Haskell was a very troubled and sick individual."

The trial is expected to last two months.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.