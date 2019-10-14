How to claim your free Astros ALCS Watch Party voucher at Minute Maid Park

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Here's how you can cheer on the Astros without having to travel to New York City.

Fans can now claim their free general admission vouchers at the official Astros ALCS Watch Party at Minute Maid Park.

Here are the event dates you can claim for the free vouchers:

Game 3: Tuesday; game time: 3:08 p.m.; Watch Party begins at 1 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday; game time: 7:08 p.m.; Watch Party begins at 5 p.m.

Game 5: Thursday; game time: 7:08 p.m.; Watch Party begins at 5 p.m.

Click here to claim your free voucher.

For more information, click the link here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.