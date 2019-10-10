LIVESTREAM: Officials release information about sexual predator operation

HOUSTON - Eight people, including a surgeon and a registered sex offender, were arrested after a multiday operation to crack down on online sexual predators targeting children.

The Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the initiative under the leadership of the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office and Houston Police Department.

"Officers certified in undercover chat used online personas, in various social media apps, posing as minors," officials wrote in a press release. "The initiative culminated in the arrest of 8 individuals, including a surgeon and a registered sex offender who attempted to meet with what they believed were going to be children."

The task force will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to give more details about the operation.

