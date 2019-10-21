New charge for Houston mayoral candidate Demetria Smith after traffic stop arrest

Houston mayoral candidate Demetria Smith faces a new charge after a court appearance related to an arrest following a traffic stop last week.

Smith was stopped in Seabrook on Oct. 14 and was later arrested and charged with interfering with a public servant. During her court appearance Monday, she argued with Judge Tonya Jones and was held in contempt of court.

She was taken out of the courtroom and brought back in briefly in handcuffs. She was then taken back out again.

Jones refused to make a comment about her new charge.

Smith was on her way to a mayoral forum when she was stopped last week. She missed the forum as a result of the arrest and later made a lengthy video statement on Facebook about the incident.

Recently, Smith made headlines for making a series of Facebook posts claiming she was being attacked by members of the gay community for her views on whether she would support another equal rights ordinance, similar to the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance that failed at the ballot box in 2015.

