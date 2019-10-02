Houston honors fallen Harris County Deputy Dhaliwal

HOUSTON - People from across the Houston area spent the morning honoring fallen Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Dhaliwal was shot from behind at least twice during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. He died after being flown to a hospital.

Since his death, Dhaliwal has been remembered as a kind and generous person, who entered law enforcement to serve the community he dearly loved.

Dhaliwal is being honored in a series of events Wednesday. Here is a closer look at how Houston and Harris County paid respects to the fallen deputy.

PHOTOS: Houston honors fallen Harris County deputy

The procession

Dhaliwal's body left a funeral home about 7:45 a.m. bound for the Berry Center, where his funeral services will take place.

As a procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse carrying Dhaliwal's body, people lined the streets leading to the Berry Center. Some waved flags, while others removed their hats and placed their hands over their hearts.

A cordon of deputies lined the walkway leading to the Berry Center and saluted as his casket was brought inside, followed by his family.

The viewing

Dhaliwal's comrades opened his flag-draped casket and placed a badge and nameplate on this uniform before the public viewing began.

One by one, mourners filed past Dhaliwal's body as devotional hymns that reference the Sikh religious text, called the Guru Granth Sahib, were played.

A 10-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Dhaliwal made history in 2015 when he was allowed to keep his beard and wear a dastar, or turban, while on patrol – a requirement of his religion.

The casket was closed about 10:15 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to members of the Dhaliwal family as the viewing ended.

Kirtan: The Sikh ceremony

Dhaliwal's faith was the focus of the first of two funerals held to celebrate the slain deputy's life.

A group began the traditional Sikh religious ceremony, called the Kirtan, by singing shabad, which are devotional hymns that reference tenants of the religion.

"One who accepts the divine will finds peace," said a priest as he explained one of the hymns that was sung. "They never cry, they never weep -- those who understand the divine will."

Members of the Sikh community remembered Dhaliwal as an exemplary man, who was driven by his desire to help others.

"Service to fellow human beings was central to Sandeep's life," one speaker said.

Some uniformed members of the Sikh community from around the country stood on the stage as Dhaliwal was remembered as a trailblazer and a humanitarian.

"He was humble, fearless, not dissuaded by negativity," said Army Capt. Simratpal Singh "He truly saw the human race as one, and he spoke the language of love."

Amy Lascoe, a friend of Dhaliwal, spoke about the deputy's desire to educate others about his religion while serving the community.

"My world was made all the richer because of knowing Officer Dhaliwal," Lascoe said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said an examination of Dhaliwal's life showed his commitment to his faith, family and community.

"We're here today, celebrating a hero," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. "His legacy of selfless service will live on."

